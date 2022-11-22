FILE - A worker boards a locomotive at a BNSF rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt in December. One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, joining three others that have failed to approve contracts over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. That raises the risk of a strike, which could start as soon as Dec. 5 and cost the economy up to $2 billion a day.