Tumbleweeds are apparently worthy of Christmas decor, according to a number of current and former eastern Washington residents.
On Monday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) reposted a Facebook post from the Nicodemus National Historic Site out of Kansas. The post was a picture of a tumbleweed that was adorned with Christmas ornaments and lights as part of a longstanding prairie tradition.
"The tumbleweed Christmas tree is a prairie tradition, with a scarce amount of trees in the early days of Nicodemus the original settlers had to improvise. This year we decorated a tumbleweed as a tribute to the early pioneers," the Nicodemus National Historic Site wrote.
The WSDA's post yielded a lot of comments from current and former eastern Washington residents who chimed in about their experiences with tumbleweed Christmas decor.
A woman with a profile name 'Mary Elizabeth" wrote the following:
"We had sagebrush Christmas trees when I was a kid in Grant County WA," Mary wrote. "We spray painted our sagebrush with silver glitter paint. It was pretty cool."
"When I lived in eastern Washington, I had Christmas tumbleweeds," Siri Forsman-Sims wrote.
Each year in Chandler, Arizona, there is a lighting ceremony for a 30-ft Christmas tree made from tumbleweeds. According to Fodor's Travel, it takes 1,200 tumbleweeds to build the edifice, which is then sprayed in glitter and 20 litres of flame retardant.