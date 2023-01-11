MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake Spring Fest has retained some serious 90's music icons for their 2023 live performance line up.
Held each year at McCosh Park, Spring Fest always features big name artists with some known more than others.
The 2023 Moses Lake Spring Fest music line up will perform, per usual, at the Centennial Amphitheater at McCosh Park.
Performing this year will be rapper Vanilla Ice who is most known for his 1990 Number 1 hit "Ice Ice Baby." However, Vanilla Ice had other hits like "Play That Funky Music," "I Love You" and "Cool As Ice."
R&B singer Montell Jordan will also grace the stage. Jordan's music career rose to stardom with his 1995 mega hit "This Is How We Do It," as well as 1998's "Let's Ride" and "Get On It Tonite."
Lastly, rapper Tone Loc is not only known for his hit singles like "Wild Thing" and "Funky Cold Medina," he's also a familiar with many as an actor having starred in films like "Poetic Justice," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," and "Heat."
Montell Jordan and Tone Loc will perform on the second day of Spring Fest on Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m. Vanilla Ice will take to the stage on Sunday, May 28.
The 2023 Moses Lake Spring Festival will run from Thursday, May 25 to Sunday, May 28.