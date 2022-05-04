QUINCY - Mexican-American Actor Danny Trejo is one of the most recognized names in pop-culture thanks to his cult-classic-type following, but he’s also followed for his food.
Yes, Trejo is known for his roles in films like the Machete series, his character as the throwing knife-wielding assassin, Navajas, in the 1995 film Desperado and Trejo in the movie Heat. On TV, he played Tortuga in Breaking Bad and Romeo in Sons of Anarchy.
These days, Trejo is making a name for himself in the culinary world as the proud founder and owner of Trejo’s Tacos. With four brick-and-mortar locations in Los Angeles, the ‘City of Angels’ native is literally rolling out his food at various Live Nation concert venues across America this year, including the Gorge Amphitheatre.
The taco truck should be serving up eats at every concert at the Grant County music venue this summer. Trejo’s Tacos is famously known for, of course, its tacos, but you can also order burritos, street corn, empanadas, quesadillas, and bowls. It’s not known whether Danny will also serve Trejo’s Cerveza (beer) or Trejo’s Donuts & Coffee in addition to his food savory food fare.
