RITZVILLE - Adams County dispatcher and records clerk Kevin Swartz died Tuesday after suffering a medical episode while performing his duties.
Swartz was taken to the Ritzville hospital Tuesday morning due to an undisclosed medical emergency, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Swartz passed away at the hospital.
“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with his family,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “This is a difficult loss to our team and our community. Kevin was a dedicated public servant. He will be greatly missed.”
Swartz had worked for the sheriff’s office for 17 years. He previously worked for the Multi Agency Communications Center in Grant County.
“Kevin was a kind, generous and hardworking man. He was dedicated to his community and he will be missed by so many,” MACC officials stated.
Moses Lake police Chief Kevin Fuhr also commented on Swartz sudden passing.
“Having worked with Kevin when he first started with the ACSO and reconnecting with him when I came back to the area, he was a great man and a fantastic dispatcher,” Fuhr stated. “He was always happy to help in any way and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.”