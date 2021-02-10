RITZVILLE - Adams County knows it needs better internet and needs it now. Adams County’s Development Council held its first Broadband Action Team meeting at the end of last month.
The Broadband Action Team is responsible for overseeing the effort to bring fiber internet to Adams County.
In order to secure funding for a feasibility study and other internet-related development projects, the council asked resident to partake in a Broadband Speed Test Survey through the state’s Department of Commerce. The survey gauges the need for internet in a particular area through the survey as participants enter their residential information to show whether internet is available and the download/upload speeds that would be of service to them.
“A lot of our farmers are very tech-driven, the push to bring broadband to our area is more important than ever. We want to bring dark fiber to our community so every resident and home can access it,” Adams County Development Council Manager Janice Roundtree told iFIBER ONE News.
Former Economic Development Director Stephen McFadden initially said that the county hopes to be able to begin a broadband feasibility study in Spring 2021.