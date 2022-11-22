WARDEN - Adams County sheriff's deputies are investigating after recovering a stockpile of stolen road signs from a home in the 1800 block of E. Franz Road near Warden.
On Monday, Adams County deputies received a report about signs stolen from several locations across Adams, Lincoln and Franklin counties. The signs belonged to the public works departments from each of the aforementioned counties.
Also recovered were road signs belonging to the Washington State Department of Transportation, Burlington Northern Railroad, the United States National Park Service and other unknown entities.
Deputies say removing signs is a crime and it imposes danger to the motoring public.
No arrests have been made yet as the investigation continues.