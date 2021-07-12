RITZVILLE - Last week, Republican State Senator Mark Schoesler of Ritzville made a point to publicly provide a counter-perspective to a Seattle Times report about, at the time, soon-to-be-imposed heat-related labor rules by the state.
Schoesler says labor unions, worker rights advocacy groups, and government officials who support the new rules have been given a louder voice than the farmers themselves, calling the article “one-sided.”
“…the lack of quotes from anyone in the farming community makes it appear that farmers are stupid, unresponsive and don’t care about their farmworkers’ health and wellbeing during the recent heat wave that hit the Northwest,” said Schoesler, a fifth-generation wheat farmer.
Schoesler went on to say that Washington farmers and growers “care” about their workers’ health and safety, and have employed ideas to help staff deal with hot working conditions.
“…Many cherry growers have their pickers and other employees work earlier in the morning to avoid the hotter temperatures later in the day. I employ farmworker crews, and we adapt to hot working conditions, including having water, providing work breaks and working earlier hours, when it isn’t as hot. These farmers and growers are taking steps on their own to protect their workers, without the heavy hand of Governor Inslee and the Department of Labor and Industries,” Schoesler explained.
Schoesler also implied that farmers do realize that workers have leverage due to the fact the farm laborers are in short supply, and “if you don’t treat them well, they leave.”