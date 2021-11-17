Adams County’s Health Department is handing out self-administered, at-home coronavirus tests to the community. The free tests are part of the county’s new SAY YES! COVID TEST program.
“Residents of Adams County, especially our children, young adults and those not yet fully vaccinated or at high risk for COVID complications, need easier access to testing. Early testing improves people’s choices and treatment options. This program provides free, rapid, self-administered testing and gives our community members on more option to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Alex Brzezny, Health Officer for Adams County. “Anyone who chooses to participate would be able to test by swabbing the front of their nose in the privacy of their home with results available within 10 minutes.”
The Say Yes! COVID Test initiative is a cooperative effort from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community partners, test manufacturer Quidel, and healthcare technology company CareEvolution.
The tests are safe to use on anyone over the age of 2. The test kits can be ordered at sayyescovidhometest.org for doorstep delivery. The test kits are also available for pickup at the Adams County Health Department in Othello and Ritzville.