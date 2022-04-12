RITZVILLE - Thanks to a new armored vehicle provided by the U.S. military, the time it takes for a tactical team to respond to an incident in Adams County will be reduced significantly.
On Tuesday, Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner announced the receipt of an armored vehicle.
The vehicle will be stationed at an undisclosed location in Adams County. It will also be used to assist the regional tactical response team made up of various agencies which include the Moses Lake Police Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Quincy Police Department, Ephrata Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office
“We are grateful for this acquisition, it places a vehicle in our area of Adams County for a more rapid response. Currently these resources need to respond from Ephrata or Moses Lake and valuable time could be lost,” Wagner stated.
This vehicle will be available anytime it is needed or required.