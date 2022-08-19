MOSES LAKE — The health district has confirmed an additional COVID-19 death in Grant County.
The death occurred in July, according to the health district. The individual was a Moses Lake woman in her 80s. The health district says she was not vaccinated and had an underlying health condition.
Grant County is now at 265 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Thirty-eight of those deaths have occurred in 2022.
The health district also reportedly 297 cases since Aug. 11. There is currently one Grant County resident hospitalized with COVID-19.