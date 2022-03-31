WATERVILLE - Douglas County commissioners and the county’s selection committee have chosen Jesse Collins as the first administrator of the new Office of Public Defense.
The Douglas County Office of Public Defense was established in February and created an internal department to handle indigent defense for superior court. The county previously contracted with outside firms to provide legal representation to defendants. The contracts will continue to be used for district court cases.
Collins has been practicing indigent defense for over 10 years and previously served at both the Skagit and Chelan County public defender’s office, as well as at a private practice and nonprofit organizations.
“His wealth of experience, including adult, juvenile, misdemeanor, and felony cases, coupled with his passion for indigent defense, will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset to Douglas County and the Wenatchee Valley,” county officials stated.
Collins will be tasked with oversight, staff management and office budget in addition to handling a small caseload. Two additional attorneys and two support staff will be hired in the coming weeks.