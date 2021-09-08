OTHELLO - A teaching assistant employed by the Othello School District has died from coronavirus-related complications. Heidi Johnson died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Johnson was a paraeducator at Scootney Springs Elementary.
“Heidi was someone who brightened people’s lives,” said Jennifer Garza, Director of Birth to Five. “Anyone who interacted with her walked away feeling special. It’s just who Heidi was. It didn’t matter if you had lived here a long time or if you were new to town, she wanted you to feel loved.”
“She was dedicated and committed to making a difference for kids,” said Deborah Buduan, Principal at Scootney Springs. “It didn’t matter if you were with her in person or over zoom, you could feel the love and kindness she radiated. She brought smiles to the faces of all the students she worked with. She was a constant source of encouragement for kids. Losing Heidi leaves a large void in our school family. She will be greatly missed by everyone.”
Heidi has been employed with the Othello School District since 2007. Education was a family business for Heidi. Her son, Jeff, and his wife Amy both teach at Scootney Springs. Heidi’s husband, Ken, is a member of the board of directors. She also has many grandchildren in the district.
“We are grateful for Heidi’s tremendous contribution to education. She leaves behind a legacy of service and compassion that will be felt in our schools for many years,” said Superintendent Pete Perez.
Heidi and her husband, Ken, owned and operated Johnson’s Glass in Othello.
Heidi was 57 years old.