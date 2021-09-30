EPHRATA - Depending on who you ask, the metaphoric ‘heart’ of Grant County is embodied by a longtime philanthropy group that has spent the last 25 years collecting generous donations and delegating the funds to countless noble causes.
After amassing 135 charitable funds totaling $13,000,000, the Columbia Basin Foundation was honored in formal fashion at its 25-year anniversary celebration last Sunday. The Columbia Basin Foundation 25th Anniversary Gala was held at the Pillar Rock Grill at the Moses Lake Golf Club.
Improving the quality of life and shaping the future of the Columbia Basin through philanthropy has been CBF’s mission since its inception in 1996 thanks to a $25,000 donation that was designated to the start of the G.O. & Ione Ewart Educational Trust Fund, which still exists today. The non-profit’s founding members are two Moses Lake businessmen, Randy Dickinson and Rick Honsowetz.
“Their dream has become a wonderful success story about the power of generosity and the rewards of charitable giving,” said CBF Executive Director Corinne Isaak.
Because of the Ephrata-based philanthropy group’s hard work, $150,000 dollars in donated scholarship money was awarded to 130 students across north central Washington through 54 different scholarships in 2021.
“I am a registered nurse at Kootenai Health. The scholarship helped me have zero loans coming out of college and helped make my dreams becoming a nurse possible,” said LeeAnna Smith, a 2015 Ephrata High School graduate.
"Since the Columbia Basin Foundation’s inception 25 years ago, CBF has awarded $11,159,453.72 in scholarship and grants to students and community members throughout the region," CBF Executive Director Corinne Isaak told iFIBER ONE NEWS.
Earlier this year, CBF spearheaded fundraising efforts to finance a much-needed shuttle bus for McKay Healthcare in Soap Lake. McKay had been without a shuttle for nearly two years. The shuttle is used to transport senior residents to their medical appointments and other personal affairs.
“I definitely need to give a shout out to all the community support we have received,” said McKay Administrator Erica Gaertner. “I have been in and out of this building in different work capacities over the last 10 years, and the people of Soap Lake and beyond have been right there cheering us on. But in the past few months, we have really leaned on that support, and it has been there every step of the way,” she added.
On Sunday, September 12, Grandparents Day, the Columbia Basin Foundation sponsored the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Moses Lake. CBF Finance Director Jacquie Hunt, CBF Board Director Annette Lovitt, retired CBF Scholarship Director Leslie Taylor and Executive Director Corinne Isaak walked for 2.2 miles and took time to honor loved ones who have struggled or are struggling with Alzheimer’s. The walk raised $28,000.
The day after the gala, Isaak says three new endowment funds totaling six-figures were granted to CBF. Over the last couple of weeks, CBF has collected an additional $500,000 in charitable assets.
Isaak says CBF’s endowment total is expected to increase to $14 million by Nov. 1.
Charitable gifts can be mailed to the Columbia Basin Foundation at 234 First Ave. NW, Suite B, Ephrata, WA 98823. Monetary donations can also be submitted online at columbiabasinfoundation.org.