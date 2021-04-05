ODESSA - It'll be another year before race enthusiasts get to partake or witness one of the largest moto races in Washington state.
iFIBER ONE News recently learned that nationally-known Stumpjumpers Desert 100 event has been postponed again after it was nixed in 2020.
The annual race in Odessa, Washington was initially rescheduled to happen in April of 2021, but lingering restrictions related to coronavirus has prompted event officials to postpone it to 2022.
"The Stumpjumpers Desert 100 is the biggest, baddest dirt bike race on the planet. We want to keep it that way. Especially for the 50th Anniversary Desert 100 weekend. With the current Covid-19 event restrictions, we recognize there is not going to be a way for us to put it on the way it deserves this coming spring," a spokesperson for the event posted the event's Facebook page.
Last week, it was announced that the 50th Anniversary of the Desert 100 is now slated for March 31 to April 3 of 2022.