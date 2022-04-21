OMAK - It appears 'behind bars' is the perfect place for a man like Lance Bowers of Tonasket.
On Thursday, a jury found Bowers guilty for his heinous crimes in an Okanogan County Superior Courtroom. Bowers was found guilty of murdering his wife Angela Bowers in the spring of 2019.
On June 3, 2019, Bowers was near the Aeneas Valley Store when he lit his car on fire, drawing the attention of law enforcement who eventually approached him. As two Okanogan County deputies closed in on him, Bowers brandished a firearm and shot at the deputies, prompting them to return fire. Bowers was immobilized after being shot by the deputies. He was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for his injuries; he was treated and released into the custody of local law enforcement.
Upon investigation of the burned vehicle, deputies found human remains in the trunk that had been burned beyond recognition. After months of investigation, it was confirmed that the body belonged to Bowers’ wife, Angela Bowers. He was charged with the death of his wife on Nov. 20, 2019.
Fast-forward to Thursday, April 21, 2022, Bowers was found guilty of Murder in the First Degree - Domestic Violence, 2 counts of Assault in the First Degree with Firearms Enhancements, Reckless Burning in the First Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree.
A sentencing date has yet to be set by the court.