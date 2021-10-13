ALMIRA - With Almira’s Elementary/Middle School decimated, school officials are figuring out what’s next for their displaced students.
After Tuesday night’s blaze, educators decided to call off school the remainder of the week. It wasn’t until late afternoon Wednesday, that school administrators announced a more definitive plan for the immediate future.
Remote learning for students will last one week starting Monday, Oct. 18 and lasting through Friday Oct. 22. The district plans to put all students back into makeshift classrooms at various locations throughout the region.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 25, in-person learning for preschool, 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades will take place at the Almira Community Church. Kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grades will resume in-person learning at the Almira Community Center. Grades 6th, 7th, and 8th will be going to the high school in Coulee City.
The ACH School District plans to put all the displaced students into learning portables in Almira within the next three months.