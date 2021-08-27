CONNELL - The North Franklin School District is making completion of a racial and gender equity course a condition for admittance to Connell High School home game sporting events. The announcement made by the school district comes after the district was penalized by the state over racially charged outbursts by a fan(s) at a girls’ high school basketball game at home against Zillah in May.
“Part of our district's push this year is to help educate students and families on better communication and sportsmanship. As such, we need all students and families to go online to take this free course as a student and as a family before attending any sporting events. Our ticket takers will be asking if you have taken this course before admittance,” the North Franklin School District wrote on its Facebook page on Aug. 25.
Sourced through the National Federal of State High School Associations, the required course teaches about ‘implicit bias’ which by the course’s definition is: Automatic reactions toward other people based on past learning and expectations. Reflects internalized prejudices and stereotypes, but operates without deliberation.
The course primarily refers to bias towards African-Americans. It goes on to educate viewers on how to manage their ‘implicit bias’ through different techniques.
In May 2021, a video was produced and posted on social media by OJ Ramos. Ramos transcribes the echoes in the background that allegedly captured the racist remarks. According to Ramos' video, a male voice can be heard shouting, "monkey," and "Brick it, monkey." Ramos also alleges that some people can be heard making monkey-like noises from the stands. The chants were targeted one or two girls of color who were playing for Zillah that day on the court.
As a result of the incident, fans were not allowed at home games for the rest of the school year, the basketball team was initially banned from participating in the playoffs, but was allowed to on appeal, and the school was penalized $1,000. The WIAA granted the appeal due to there being no evidence of any Connell student-participants or parents contributing to the racist acts.
The district is asking anyone who takes the course to submit their certificates of proof via email to spyeatt@nfsd.org.