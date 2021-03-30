ELLENSBURG - Because of its large percentage of Asian students, Central Washington University in Ellensburg felt compelled to address the recent rash of Asian hate crimes across the U.S. following a mass shooting in Georgia on March 16 that left eight dead.
A large portion of Central Washington University’s Asian-American students hail from western Washington; the university also has a prominent Japanese foreign exchange student program.
Two days after the shooting, CWU Vice President of Equity and Diversity Delores (Kandee) Cleary released a candid statement about the trending string of hate against Asian Americans.
Cleary says she was “saddened” and “angry” about the hate crimes directed towards Asians, including the Asian community at CWU. Cleary stated that she reached out to Asian faculty and staff for advice on how to respond to these “hateful” actions.
CWU Professor Yukari Amos spoke about the impact on Asian and Asian Americans at CWU:
“Being Asian comes with certain stereotypes, perceptions, expectations, and attitudes. It is a reality we collectively face every day. Asian children are casually spat at on school grounds; Asian elders are maliciously attacked on the streets; Asian women are viciously murdered at work. It is important to recognize the cause of these incidents as they're not isolated incidents but intertwined. Yes, I am scared, but being Asian is my reality which I cannot erase.”
Cleary went on to say that racism towards Asians has been witnessed at Central Washington University.
“Our Asian American and Asian faculty and staff often are silenced and ignored, mistreatment of them is minimized, and stereotypes and microaggressions go unchallenged. This treatment at CWU often leaves our colleagues with feelings of disempowerment, depression, and invisibility,” she stated.
Cleary also encouraged Asian students to utilize the university’s resources if they endure any acts of harassment or bias.
President Jim Gaudino publicy responded to Cleary’s public statement and expressed his unwavering support to prevent any kind of racism at CWU.
"No one should feel unsafe, overlooked, or invisible, and that there is no accountability for acts of hatred aimed at any member of our community. We will have zero tolerance for any type of discriminatory behavior. Together, we will work to resist violence, racism, and hateful ideologies that would seek to divide us," Gaudino wrote.