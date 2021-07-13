As fires to the north continue to rage on, the air quality in eastern Washington is worsening.
The Department of Ecology’s air quality monitors indicate that the air quality is ‘unhealthy’ in Quincy and Moses Lake, and is ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ in the Wenatchee Valley.
According to Washington Smoke Blog, thick plumes can be seen traveling south today using National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration imagery, with sensors also reporting ‘unhealthy’ air in the Grand Coulee area. Winds will likely push smoke east over the next few days, and fire growth is expected.
Smoke from the fires in north central Washington will continue to pour in throughout the week.
A fire weather watch remains in effect for central and eastern Washington from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
Gusty winds and low humidity will create more fire-prone conditions, causing them to spread more easily.
A cold front is forecast to travel through the area on Thursday and increase humidity, but winds will remain a concern for fire growth.