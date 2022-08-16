PLAIN — Air support has been helping to keep the White River and Irving Peak fires in check until long-term containment lines can be established.
The two fires are burning roughly four miles apart in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 15 miles northwest of Plain. The White River Fire has burned about 516 acres while the Irving Peak Fire is at about 160 acres. Both fires are zero percent contained.
Firefighters on Monday worked to reopen Little Wenatchee road, securing threatened structures and dropping water and retardant from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, according to incident command. On Tuesday, fire crews continue preparations along Little Wenatchee Road.
Level 3 evacuations remain for Sears Creek Road. White River Road is at Level 2 and Little Wenatchee Road is at Level 1. Incident command says five homes have been evacuated from the Sears Creek area.
Both fires were started on Friday by lightning.