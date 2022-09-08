Excessive wildfire smoke is being sent downwind from blazes burning in the Okanogan County wilderness as of Thursday.
Authorities put the public on notice about compromised air quality early Thursday, particularly for Chelan County.
According to real-time data put out by the air quality, fire and smoke map on the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program website, unhealthy air induced by the smoke is being detected as far east as Quincy in Grant County. Air quality monitors throughout the Wenatchee Valley are reading 'unhealthy' as well. 'Hazardous' air is being detected in the areas of Chelan and Twisp. Further north, those living in Winthrop, Brewster and Pateros are also experiencing an 'unhealthy' breathing environment.
According to the Department of Ecology's smoke forecast map, subpar air quality will linger at least through September 12 with smoky skies making for worsening air conditions further east into Moses Lake over the weekend.