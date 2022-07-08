LACROSSE - Last week wasn't a good week for aviators in the region after a crop-dusting plane crash killed a pilot and now, we're learning of another crash crash that happened a day prior to the fatal incident.
On July 1 at around 1:48 p.m., Washington State Troopers say they received a call about a plane crash between Othello and Colfax. Authorities looking for the pilot managed to communicate directly with him on his cell phone. The pilot was said he was seriously injured as a result of the crash.
Troopers eventually located the plane north of State route 26 just outside of the town of LaCrosse near the Adams County border in Whitman County. The pilot, 65-year-old Kevin Kennedy of Arlington took off from Arlington and was flying to Colfax when his plane lost power and crashed.
Kennedy was trapped in his plane and required immediate medical attention. Kennedy was transported to a Spokane hospital for treatment and is expected to be ok.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.