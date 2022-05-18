SEATTLE - It looks like Alaska Airlines, the air carrier that has operated flights out of East Wenatchee’s Pangborn Memorial Airport for years, is going to have to answer to a lawsuit filed by two of its flight attendants who claim they were “canceled” for their religious beliefs. Brown lives in King County and Smith lives in Oregon. It isn't known if they've ever worked on flights traveling between East Wenatchee and Seattle.
The duo say they were fired when they questioned the airline’s support for Equality Act. According to the First Liberty Institute, a non-profit legal organization dedicated to exclusively defending religious liberty for Americans, Lacey Smith and Marli Brown filed religious discrimination charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Aug. 2021, and were given ‘right-sue’ memos by the department this year. Brown and Smith are legally represented by the First Liberty Institute.
When the Equality Act was being deliberated on by Congress in early 2021, Alaska Airlines openly took a stance in support of the measure. The Equality Act’s aim is to end discrimination based on gender, sexual orientation and gender identity in public accommodations, employment, housing, credit, etc. The air carrier announced its favoritism of the bill on an internal employee message board. According to court records, Brown and Smith were, according to them, ‘compelled by their Christian faith to comment on the decision.’
According to court docs, Brown commented with the following on the board:
"Does Alaska support: endangering the Church, encouraging suppression of religious freedom, obliterating women rights and parental rights? This act will Force [sic] every American to agree with controversial government-imposed ideology on or be treated as an outlaw. The Equality Act demolishes existing civil rights and constitutional freedoms which threatens constitutional freedoms by eliminating conscience protections from the Civil Rights Act. The Equality act would affect everything from girls’ and women’s showers and locker rooms to women’s shelters and women’s prisons, endangering safety and diminishing privacy. Giving people blanket permission to enter private spaces for the opposite sex enables sexual predators to exploit the rules and gain easy access to victims. This is Equality Act [sic][.]"
Followed by Smith’s statement, which was also published on the board:
"As a company, do you think it’s possible to regulate morality?"
Smith’s comment got a reply from Alaska Airlines’ Senior Vice President of People, Andy Schneider. “Supporting the Equality Act is not about regulating morality. It’s about supporting laws that allow our LGBTQ+ employees and guests, no matter what state they live in or fly to, to be protected against discrimination."
Both Brown and Smith had their comments removed from the board for being ‘discriminatory’ ‘hateful’ and ‘offensive,’ and both were suspended from flight shifts pending an investigation. Court data says the pair were fired shortly after.
According to attorneys with the First Liberty Institute, when the airline fired them, it said the two flight attendants’ comments were “discriminatory,” “hateful,” and “offensive.” In its notice of discharge to Ms. Smith, Alaska Airlines claimed, “Defining gender identity or sexual orientation as a moral issue … is … a discriminatory statement.”
Similar comments posted to Alaska Airlines statement on the Equality Act supporting the bill were not removed, they didn’t refer to any religious concerns. The lawsuit alleges that the airline provided favorable treatment to employees in the same situation and violated their own “three strikes” policy by terminating two “well-respected” flight attendants after what appeared to be their first offenses.
“Alaska Airlines ‘canceled’ Lacey and Marli because of their religious beliefs, flagrantly disregarding federal civil rights laws that protect people of faith from discrimination,” said Stephanie Taub, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “It is a blatant violation of state and federal civil rights laws to discriminate against someone in the workplace because of their religious beliefs and expression. ‘Woke’ corporations like Alaska Airlines think that they do not have to follow the law and can fire employees if they simply don’t like their religious beliefs.”
In the lawsuit, First Liberty attorneys state, “Despite Alaska Airlines’ claimed commitment to an inclusive culture and its frequent invitations to employees to dialogue and express a diversity of perspectives, Alaska Airlines created a work environment that is hostile toward religion, and AFA reinforced that company culture. Alaska Airlines and AFA cannot wield their social advocacy as a sword to unlawfully discriminate against religious employees and instead must remain mindful of their legal obligation to ‘do the right thing’ towards all employees, including religious employees. The Court must hold Alaska Airlines and the AFA accountable for their discrimination.”
The complaint adds, “Title VII prohibits discrimination based on race, sex, religion, color, and national origin. Other federal statutes prohibit discrimination based on age and disability. Alaska Airlines affirms its disregard for religion as a protected class by its repeated statements of support for other protected classes while omitting the protected class of religion.”
You can read the complaint here.