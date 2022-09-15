MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a ‘congratulations’ to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
Global Crossing Airlines, a Miami-based provider of passenger and cargo charter jets, signed a letter of intent this week to purchase 50 all-electric Alice model aircraft from Eviation. The nine-passenger, double-propeller planes will transport passengers between Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.
The Alice aircraft, is built from a clean-sheet design around all-electric propulsion, produces no carbon emissions, significantly reduces noise, and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops. Alice is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units by magniX, which is the global industry leader in flight-proven electric propulsion systems at this scale.
GlobalX expects to take delivery of its initial Alice aircraft in 2027.
“Charter travel is attractive to both individuals and groups as it offers flexibility, privacy and convenience. Alice represents a pioneering approach to making this type of aviation sustainable for generations to come,” said Eviation President Gregory Davis. “We are delighted to enter this agreement with GlobalX, whose investment in zero-emissions flight demonstrates the airline’s commitment to cleaner skies, lower operational costs, and the provision of the most innovative options for air travel. Quieter, smoother and with a cabin design that defines the future, the in-flight experience aboard the Alice will offer GlobalX passengers a new way to fly.”
“Eviation’s Alice aircraft is setting the standard in sustainable aviation, and we plan to offer the aircraft to our cruise line, tour operators, leisure travel providers, and business clients with a need for short-haul charter flights across Florida,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX. “The Alice aircraft will allow us to offer sustainable, regional flights to and from major markets, and is the first step in our initiative to be a zero-carbon emissions airline by 2050. We are proud to be a launch customer for Eviation and lead the charge in bringing carbon-free air travel to our passengers.”
Originally founded in Israel in 2015, Eviation is based in Arlington, Washington after relocating its headquarters there in 2020. Eviation contracted Aero-Tec to finishing designs and used the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake as a proving ground, performing most the airplane’s test flights there.