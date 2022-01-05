OTHELLO - Three people were taken into custody Monday afternoon near Othello after a resident spotted and followed a stolen vehicle.
Deputies were contacted at about 2 p.m. for a reported recovered stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of West Cunningham Road. Another driver had followed the stolen vehicle after seeing it in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Irenia Lissett Barraza, a 41-year-old Moses Lake resident, and 26-year-old Othello resident Cristian Vargas-Hernandez, were both taken into custody at the scene.
The person who called 911 was continuing to follow a third suspect involved. That suspect, identified as 43-year-old Othello resident Miguel Lopez-Arellano, was located in a marsh area near West Cunningham Road.
All three suspects were booked into Adams County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle. Lopez-Arrellano was also booked for possession of a dangerous weapon.
Deputies also provided substance abuse referrals to Lopez-Arrellano and Vargas Hernandez as both were found with controlled substances.