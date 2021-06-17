MOSES LAKE - Alex Harvill had died following a crash Thursday morning during a warmup jump at the Moses Lake airshow. He was 28.
Harvill was attempting a 150-foot practice jump, his first jump of the morning, at the Moses Lake Airshow when he came up short, landing at the front of the massive dirt landing ramp. The impact sent him end-over-end onto the dirt ramp.
Awaiting first responders tended to Harvill at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
Harvill’s body is in the care of the coroner’s office for an autopsy on Friday.
Harvill was set to jump at least 351 feet to set the Guinness World Record for longest motorcycle ramp jump.