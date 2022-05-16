EPHRATA — All three Grant County District Court judges have announced they will seek retain their seats in the November election.
Judge Nick Wallace, Brian Gwinn and Brian Barlow all plan to file this week for the general election, according to a joint press release.
Wallace has served as a district court judge since September 2021. He previously practiced law in Grant County for more than 25 years in the private sector.
“It is important for all branches of government, including the judicial branch, to include people with professional experience in the ‘real world,’” Wallace stated. “Between the Grant County District Court and Superior Court, I am the only judge who spent their entire career as a lawyer in the private sector. I look forward to continuing to serve on the Grant County District Court for many years.”
Judge Gwinn was appointed to the bench in 2021 after practicing law as both a private attorney and public defender for more than 20 years.
“I had aspirations to become a judge for quite some time and with my appointment in July, I now have spent the last 10 months in that position,” Gwinn stated. “I have a major passion for our community where I have spent much of my time representing people in some capacity through both work and extracurricular activities. I will continue to honor and respect this judicial position and will serve my Grant County community to the best of my ability well into the future.”
Barlow has served as a judicial officer in Grant County District Court for the past 15 years and is currently the court’s presiding judge. Prior to taking the bench, he was a private practice attorney in Moses Lake for 12 years.
“I am passionate about our justice system and taken seriously my duty to promote the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary,” Barlow said. “I’m grateful for the trust placed in me by the people of Grant County and seek their continued support in the upcoming term.”
Barlow added the court and his colleagues are in the process of revising court calendars, updating local court rules and implementing technology to make the court process more efficient and user friendly.
“We plan to work tirelessly to improve processes and advance access to justice,” Barlow stated.
Candidate filing week kicked off Monday and closes on Friday.