EPHRATA — With temperatures exceeding 100 degrees throughout the week, all 30 NCW Libraries locations will also serve as cooling centers.
People can use the library locations has cooling centers during normal hours of operation. Visitors can stay as long as they need to escape the heat, according to library officials.
NCW Libraries has branches in Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant and Okanogan counties. A list of library locations and hours can be found online at www.ncwlibraries.org.
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued an excessive heat warning, in effect through Friday night. Temperatures are expected around 100 degrees on Monday and will continue to steadily rise throughout the week. High temperatures Wednesday and into Friday will range between 105 and 110 degrees. The health will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.