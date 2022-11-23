WENATCHEE - The film and book, Polar Express, is an imaginative wonder and remains so since 1985, but now, a third interpretation of the classic Christmas story is literally coming to life in Leavenworth this year. Wenatchee Valley Shuttle in cooperating with Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center and Comfort Inn Wenatchee Gateway will debut its Leavenworth Polar Express bus ride experience on Nov. 26.
"Your ticket on the Polar Express provides a magical, interactive experience for all! Enjoy a live theater aboard, a surprise visit by the cocoa dancers, and caroling and laughter as you make your way to the North Pole, nestled in the mountains. Fill your souvenir bag with goodies from Mrs. Claus' Sweet Shoppe and a hand engraved keepsake box after visiting the Elf Workshop. Stroll down to the Christmas Tree Meadow where a Special Guest awaits your arrival. Enjoy the lights and sounds of the North Pole before embarking back home aboard the Polar Express..." according to a statement written on its website.
Riders spend 90 minutes aboard the Polar Express and 60 minutes at the North Pole.
To make reservations and buy tickets, visit: www.leavenworthpolarexpress.com.