KITTITAS COUNTY - The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says every avenue is being explored as the search for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost enters day nine.
More than 100 people continue in the search in the hills above Cliffdell in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Search teams include state search and rescue planners, K9 teams, drones, mountain rescue, ATV searchers and ground teams, according to the sheriff’s office.
A significant portion of the ground searchers include members of the Seattle Fire Department and other fire personnel.
“SFD battalion chiefs are working with sheriff’s office search coordinators as liaisons, helping to manage the integration of these trained first responders into a rugged mountain wilderness rescue operation,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
The sheriff’s office says every tip or suggestion is being evaluated in the search for Schreckengost, who was reported missing Nov. 3. Schreckengost texted his family he would be elk hunting in the area when he left his rented cabin near state Route 410 on Nov. 2. Schreckengost never returned.
His pickup truck was located by his family on Nov. 3 and law enforcement was notified.