OLYMPIA - All but three counties will remain in Phase 3 of the state’s Health Washington reopening plan, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday.
Three counties — Cowlitz, Pierce and Whitman — are moving back to the more restrictive Phase 2 as they are not meeting the metrics for Phase 3.
“These metric trends are driven by the virus and we must continue to do everything we can to sharpen our focus and keep COVID-19 activity down,” Inslee said. “We are so close to the end of the tunnel here — we have made tremendous progress and we must keep our focus.”
Inslee on Friday altered the criteria used to determine whether a county moves from one COVID-19 reopening phase to another, making it easier for counties to remain in their current phase.
Counties must now fail both metrics for case counts and hospitalizations in order to move back a phase, Inslee said in a news release. Previously counties could be moved backward by failing to meet one of those metrics.
The state plans to re-evaluate counties in three weeks, on May 3.
Larger counties must have less than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period and fewer than five new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people over a one-week period.
Seventeen smaller counties — Klickitat, Asotin, Pacific, Adams, San Juan, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Lincoln, Ferry, Wahkiakum, Columbia, Kittitas, Stevens, Douglas, Okanogan, Jefferson, and Garfield — must have fewer than 30 cases over a two-week period and fewer than 3 new COVID hospitalizations over a one-week period.
The data evaluating the counties was based on hospitalizations between March 24 and March 30 and case counts between March 20 and April 2. Once a county moves down a phase, it must meet both metrics in order to move up to the next phase.