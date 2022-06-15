EPHRATA - A provision from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing the funding needed to allow all enrolled Ephrata School District students to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge next school year.
The money comes from the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). The CEP hails from the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010, which allows qualifying schools and school districts in low-income areas to serve meals for free. In order to qualify for the CEP, 40 percent or more of the student body must be eligible for free school meals through other poverty programs, and if that’s the case, the entire school district becomes eligible for free breakfast and lunches.
“Ephrata began offering free meals during the pandemic,” said Ephrata School District Superintendent, Tim Payne. “We’re pleased that this program allows us to continue offering all students access to nutritious food so they can come to class well-nourished and ready to learn.”
Ephrata Schools strongly encourages those families that would have qualified for free meals under the old program to continue to complete the annual income survey form. These forms will be mailed to families later this summer.
“The annual income survey is extremely important and helps to fund many different programs at Ephrata Schools,” said Payne. "Data from this survey allows us to offer Associated Student Body cards at no cost to students that qualify, increases funding for technology and offers learning assistance programs to students in need.”
Families that utilized the meal program in Ephrata Schools prior to the pandemic may have dollars remaining on their student accounts or may still owe for meals consumed during the 2019-2020 school year. Approximately $3,200 remains outstanding on student meal accounts.
To check the status of student accounts, families should contact the office of their child’s school. Families with a credit balance can ask for a refund or may transfer remaining funds to another student account with a balance due.