CHELAN — All evacuations and road closures have been lifted for the Stayman Flats Fire near Chelan.
The evacuation orders were lifted Thursday morning as minimal fire activity has been reported on the fire burning about five miles southwest of Chelan. The fire remains listed at 1,200 acres and 80 percent contained.
Crews continue to work Thursday to build and strengthen containment lines on the fire perimeter.
The fire was reported Monday afternoon after a lone lightning strike in the Stayman Flats area. About three dozen structures were previously threatened but no structures have been reported damaged.