DAVENPORT — All evacuations were lifted Tuesday afternoon on the Seven Bays Fire burning northwest of Davenport in Lincoln County.
Level 3 and 2 evacuations had been in place since the fire started on Sunday.
The fire has burned about 1,000 acres and is now 15 percent contained, according to incident command.
Firefighters on Tuesday began mopping up the perimeter of the fire. Unburned islands of fuel will continue to burn inside the fire line. Firefighters will continue to mop-up on Wednesday and are focused on building 25-foot containment lines.
All road closures in the fire area have also been lifted.
There are currently 161 personnel assigned to the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday with low humidity and high winds expected.