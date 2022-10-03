SKYKOMISH — All evacuations were lifted over the weekend at the Bolt Creek Fire as containment lines have been holding.
The fire, started Sept. 10 near Skykomish, has burned 12,486 acres and is 36 percent contained. Fire officials have determined the fire was human caused while the exact cause remains under investigation.
Highway 2 was again shut down Monday morning after a tree came down onto the highway. Fire officials say flare-ups or trees and debris could bring additional closures throughout the week.
Warmer and drier conditions on Sunday brought elevated fire behavior. The fire will continue to produce heavy smoke as it spreads north. Firefighter remain engaged along containment lines on the south edge of the fire along Highway 2 and near structures.
Higher than normal temperatures are expected through the end of the week.