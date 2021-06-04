MOSES LAKE - After spending over a year in a holding pattern, one of the state’s grandest aviation spectacles is putting spectators back in the grandstands. After the pandemic tabled 2020’s airshow, the Grant County International Airport event has become a hybrid attendance occasion. That means people can purchase tickets for the three-day show and see it in person or from the comfort of their cars.
"At 5:00 PM May 14, the Airshow organizers received approval from Washington State health authorities to move from ticketing per car to individual Airshow tickets. We are so relieved. We have seen that many of you out there were feeling the same frustration we were. Please know this was something we, the state, the county, and the Port of Moses Lake were working towards all along, we just could not make any changes until the fortunate conversations yesterday afternoon," said Moses Lake Airshow Producer Terry Quick.
On June 17, the Moses Lake Airshow will feature a world record motorcycle jump done by Alex Harvill of Moses Lake. Tickets for that event will be in-person only.
As for June 18 and June 19, the Moses Lake Airshow will showcase the following stunts:
Individual tickets for in-person spectating are available in a designated 10x10 space. Parties who wish to attend in a vehicle (Car/Van) can buy tickets for a 24x24 space to get you up close to the aerial action.
On the ground, a slew of activities will be available for the whole family to enjoy:
- STEM & Large Static Display Area
- Live music from the Army I-Corps Band
- Radio Control – Aircraft Show
- A large variety of local food trucks
