QUINCY - Authorities are investigating the Quincy Animal Shelter after a former employee shared photos of what appeared to be malnourished animals living in squalor.
The investigator, Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green, says a shelter employee who resigned on February 23, 2021 made the allegations.
After the employee’s resignation, Green says the individual relayed her allegations and complaints to the city. The former employee provided the photos that apparently were of concern to the city's Personnel Committee; it prompted an internal police investigation.
The Quincy Animal Shelter boards animals that were once stray or were given up for adoption. The formal investigation started on March 3 and is expected to wrap up by early next week.
Upon initial inspection of the facility in person, Green says there have been no obvious signs of squalor or mistreatment of animals. Green says a worst-case scenario should police find the allegations to be substantiated, it could result in employment turnover at the animal shelter. Green says he also hasn’t seen any signs of criminal animal cruelty.