OMAK - 31-year-old Eduardo Martinez Martinez will finally face a judge a year-and-a-half after fires were set at two separate churches in Brewster in November 2020.
According to the Omak-Okanogan Chronicle, Martinez will enter his pleas in the two cases involving the burning of two churches on May 10, 2022. Martinez was finally located and arrested in early March. Eduardo Martinez-Martinez, 20, was booked into Okanogan County Jail for two counts of first-degree arson, along with theft and vehicle prowling. Brewster police say he admitted to starting the two fires.
A DNA match reportedly linked Martinez two the fires, both of which were set Nov. 15, 2020. Martinez allegedly set fire to the New Testament Baptist Church and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
In addition, Martinez is charged with other crimes like theft.