Two students who attend classes at Hawkins Middle School are behind bars after they were allegedly overheard discussing plans to ‘shoot up’ the school last Thursday.
The report about the conversation was relayed to authorities just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 9. Mason County Sheriff’s deputies say the two students talked about bringing guns to the school to kill people.
The two students were expelled and were released to their parents/guardians. After further investigation and after conversations with witnesses, deputies obtained arrest warrants and went to the students’ homes and place both suspects under arrest. Both were booked into the Mason County Juvenile Detention Center in Shelton.
Deputies commend the quick action by the students who reported what they heard, possibly averting a tragic incident.
