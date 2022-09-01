MOSES LAKE — An alleged drunk driver who crashed into a home near Moses Lake on Wednesday has been identified as a Richland man.
Abel Ramos, 58, was taken into custody around noon on Wednesday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Ramos was driving a Chevrolet Sonic in the Larson Housing Community when he reportedly drove off the road at the intersection of Vandenberg Loop and Halsey Drive where deputies say he drove into a home.
Deputies found Ramos a couple blocks from the crash scene. He was treated for minor injuries before being arrested and cited for DUI.
Nobody inside the home at the time of the crash was injured.