CONNELL - The North Franklin School District is investigating allegations of racist remarks made by Connell High School students during a girls’ basketball game on Saturday against Zillah High School.
Administrators say the North Franklin School District’s athletic director was informed of inappropriate remarks and gestures made from Connell students in the bleachers.
Connell High School’s administration has begun an investigation, which includes interviews, gathering of statements, and review of game film and social media. Interviews with students began May 24. The school district says it is committed to conducting a thorough investigation with resulting disciplinary action.
“Any show of racism is inexcusable and will not be tolerated in our district,” states NFSD Superintendent Jim Jacobs. “We take these allegations seriously and, while we are unable to share disciplinary details due to privacy laws, we will assure appropriate consequences are administered.”
Based on a video made and posted on social media by OJ Ramos, Ramos transcribes the echos in the background that allegedly captured the racist remarks. According to Ramos' video, a male voice can be heard shouting, "monkey," and "Brick it, monkey." Ramos also alleges that some people can be heard making monkey-like noises from the stands.
According to a Connell High School social media post, Connell High School students will not be allowed to attend games until further notice.