TACOMA - Almira-Coulee-Hartline finished the season undefeated after knocking off Quilcene in the Class 1B state championship game on Saturday.
The Warriors racked up 429 yards of total offense in the 50-20 win and first championship since 2017.
ACH led 14-0 after the first quarter after Parker Roberts scored on a 68-yard run and quarterback Dane Isaak connected with Grady Murray on a 27-yard touchdown pass. The Warriors added three scores in the second quarter to lead 36-0 at half. The Warriors scored on six of their first seven possessions.
Roberts finished with 157 rushing yards and two scores in the win. Isaak threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns on just four completions and seven pass attempts. He also ran for 92 yards and one touchdown. Murray caught three passes for 137 yards and two scores.
The Warriors finished the season 12-0, outscoring its opponents 692-179. ACH has now won their third title in the last six years and their seventh overall.