ALMIRA - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a fast-moving fire is ravaging the Almira Elementary/Middle School as of 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
The fire started sometime during the mid-afternoon.
Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers says no one was at the school when the fire broke out in the kindergarten portion of the facility. Classes were cancelled on Tuesday due to a power outage that started in the early morning hours.
No one has been hurt by the fire.
Magers says flames and smoke are spilling out of the windows throughout the entirety of the school. Firefighters remain in defensive mode indicating that the fire will not subside anytime soon.
Magers suspects that the school’s boiler room was contributed to the cause of the fire, but that has not been confirmed.
iFIBER ONE News will have more info as it becomes available.
It’s not yet clear if school will remain completely cancelled for some time or if it will go remote moving forward.