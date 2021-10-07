MOSES LAKE - Alpacas are taking over the Grant County Fairgrounds this weekend for the two-day Alpaca Fest Northwest.
Hosted by the Alpaca Association of Western Washington and Pacific Northwest Alpaca Association, the show will feature Halter competition, youth showmanship, small breeder classes, production classes and a photo contest, according to organizers.
Visitors can attend the show from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.
Alpaca breeders from throughout the region will be competing for top honors in the show ring. Visitors are welcome to tour the show, watch judging and talk with the breeders. On Saturday, families can enjoy the youth costume show, shop at the fashion and retail exhibits, attend seminars and bid on silent auction items.
For more information, visit www.aaww.org or www.pnaa.org.