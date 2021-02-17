CHELAN - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Chelan girl.
Police say 14-year-old Rebecca Basil and her 9-year-old brother left a condo in Chelan on Tuesday after taking their parent’s vehicle without their knowledge. The two reportedly drove to Malott and an unknown adult man and woman joined them in the vehicle.
Rebecca’s brother was dropped back off in Chelan at about 5 p.m. Wednesday but Rebecca has not returned and is believed to be with the unknown couple in the vehicle.
Police say their destination is not known but Spokane was mentioned at some point. The state patrol says the vehicle they were traveling in has been located in Chelan.
Rebecca is about 5-foot-9 and weighs about 120 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.