EASTON - A mess of a crash closed eastbound I-90 in Kittitas County for seven hours Tuesday night into Wednesday.
A semi with a cargo load weighing 62,000 lbs. struck a jersey barrier about four miles west of Easton as it was heading westbound. The collision sent the semi into the eastbound lanes, causing the crash of three eastbound vehicles that careened into the big rig.
One of those vehicles was a Kittitas County ambulance; fortunately, no patients were being transported at the time of the crash.
Only was person sustained minor injuries in the collision.
The exact cause as to why the semi wrecked is still under investigation.