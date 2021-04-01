On Thursday, Grant County’s Public Utility District agreed to take a giant leap forward towards ensuring carbon-free energy by 2045.
The utility signed a memorandum of understanding, which establishes a mutual partnership between it, Energy Northwest, and X-energy.
The new multi-party enterprise supports the development and commercial demonstration of the country’s first advanced nuclear reactor. The new partners will collaborate and share resources to evaluate their mutual goal of siting, building, and operating an Xe-100 advanced nuclear power plant at an existing Energy Northwest site north of Richland.
The reactor has the potential to generate up to 320 megawatts of reliable, carbon-free energy.
Through the TRi Energy Partnership, the parties will evaluate each step of the project and identify the best approach to licensing, permitting, construction, operation, and ownership.
The newly-formed pact was announced Thursday morning at a signing ceremony in Richland where three chief executives spoke publicly:
"As Washington state implements the Clean Energy Transformation Act – requiring 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2045, new sources of reliable, affordable and emissions-free electricity will be needed across the region," said Brad Sawatzke, Energy Northwest chief executive officer. "Advanced nuclear energy can and should play a vital role in our state's clean energy future: it does not emit greenhouse gases, is available around-the-clock, pairs well with renewables, and provides numerous benefits essential to grid reliability."
"This partnership signifies our strong interest in advanced nuclear energy as one of the best, lowest-cost options to reliably serve Grant County's growing communities and support their continued economic growth," said Kevin Nordt, Grant County PUD chief executive officer. "The electricity generated by an Xe-100, and other advanced nuclear energy technologies, will be invaluable to our future carbon-free grid."
"Together we represent the three pillars on which a successful project will be built: X-energy's innovative Generation IV nuclear technology and fuel design; Energy Northwest's ideal site and proven operating experience and nuclear expertise; and in Grant PUD a forward-thinking, resourceful, and extremely well-run utility with an interest in new resources to meet growing demand," said Clay Sell, X-energy chief executive officer. "Combined with the Department of Energy's vital support and visionary leadership, we have the foundation on which to build the future of clean energy.
The site of the nuclear reactor will be near the Columbia Generating Station.
This particular advanced nuclear reactor is said to be meltdown-proof, has a smaller geographical footprint, more environmentally friendly, and is more affordable to build and operate.
The project is expected to cost $2.4 billion to build and will be fully operational sometime in 2027 or 2028. Half of the funds will come from the federal Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program and the other half will come from private investment, capital, and financing.