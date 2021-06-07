MOSES LAKE - Many marvel at what the U.S. military is capable of, both as a collective group and as individuals. The skills they acquired through countless hours of training will translate into standard-setting entertainment during the Moses Lake Airshow on June 18 and 19. Members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Army will put those capabilities on full display using military aircraft and parachute equipment.
The following will be featured at the 2021 Moses Lake Airshow at the Grant County International Airport:
C-17 Globemaster III
The C-17 Globemaster III is the newest, most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force and you’ll be able to see it in action during the 2021 Moses Lake Airshow from June 18th to19th at the Grant County International Airport. The U.S. Air Force is providing this aircraft to the Black Daggers to use during their performance. The Black Daggers are the Official U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Parachute Demonstration Team. The Mission of the USASOC Parachute Demonstration Team is set to perform live aerial demonstrations in support of Army Special Operations community relations and recruiting.
The C-17 can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions, operated by a crew of three, the pilot, co-pilot and loadmaster. The C-17 can take off and land on runways as short as 3,500 feet and only 90 feet wide, even on such narrow runways, the C-17 can turn around using a three-point star turn and its backing capability
EA-18G Growler Fighter Jets
The U.S. Navy stood up a new official EA-18G Growler Demo Team at NAS Whidbey Island, Washington. The team is made up of crews and aircraft from Electronic Attack Squadron 129 (VAQ-129), also known as “Vikings”, which is the Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) that oversees the training of all naval aviators that will fly the Boeing EA-18G Growler.
The Growler Demo Team performs at air shows across the United States as part of the U.S. Navy Legacy Flight Team, designed to keep Naval Aviation’s ties to its proud heritage alive and viable. They will not perform in a full demonstration, but rather they will fly with legacy aircraft during air show in a similar fashion as the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight.
A-10 Jets
The A-10 is the Air Force's premier close air support aircraft, providing invaluable protection to troops on the ground. The Air Combat Command A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, stationed out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, brings the aircraft to air shows around the country to showcase the unique combat capabilities of the A-10 "Warthog." They perform precision aerial maneuvers while highlighting the mission and professionalism of the men and women of the United States Air Force. Additionally, the team brings attention to the Air Force's proud history by flying formations with historical aircraft in the Air Force Heritage Flight.
Black Daggers Parachute Team
For the first time at the Moses Lake Airshow, the Black Daggers will be among the 12 acts. The Black Daggers are the Official U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Parachute Demonstration Team.
The USASOC is the largest of the service components that make up U.S. Special Operations Command. They provide about 70 percent of the special operations personnel in Central Command's theatre and combine a vast range of war-fighting skills, from raiding and airfield seizures to human-terrain mapping and cultural analysts.
Fighter Pilot/Moses Lake Airshow Announcer Derek Allen
Derek Allen grew up in the Rubber Capitol of the world; Akron, OH. His life was not surrounded by aviation at all, and he did not attend his first air show until much later in life. He was however involved in theater during high school and contemplated a career in acting and comedy. Not fully sure what direction he wanted to take after high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force right after graduation in 2004. He entered as an F-16 Viper Crew Chief and had various assignments in the US and the Pacific. This is when Derek saw the “Black Eagles” from the Republic of Korea Air Force as well as the PACAF Viper Demo Team and he caught the air show and demonstration bug.
Derek’s love of airpower and people led to his decision to continue to announce air shows after his time on the Demo Team. His goal is to get people interested in aviation; either as a flyer or as a maintainer. He hopes that air shows will motivate and inspire today’s youth to take to the skies.
The 56th Army Band
The 56th Army Band provides musical support for I Corps as well as the surrounding communities throughout the Pacific Northwest. The 56th Army Band performs over 600 missions annually; we truly are the "Heartbeat of America's Corps."
A full docket of performances by civilian pilots will dazzle during the show as well. For more about the Moses Lake Airshow and to buy tickets now, click here.