MOSES LAKE - Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Amy Parris to the Big Bend Community College Board of Trustees.
Parris replaces former Trustee Stephen McFadden, who left the college nearly a year ago to become the director of economic development for the Port of Pasco.
Parris is currently the director of School to Career with the Othello School District, where she has worked for more than two decades. She has also served as a counselor for the district. Parris also served on the presidential search committee that recommended hiring current Big Bend President Dr. Sara Thompson Tweedy.
“I am very interested in supporting the goal of Dr. Tweedy to increase the BBCC student enrollment from our Adams County population centers,” Parris stated. “As the Othello School Distirct’s director of School to Career, it is within my purview to research, advocate and promote this vision. Dr. Tweedy is interested in bringing our Adams County students back to BBCC as the trend in recent years has been for many of our graduates to enroll at other community colleges or 4-year universities. In the past several years, I have had the opportunity to work with many educators from BBCC to articulate high school classes for college credit. This has promoted the college as well as enhanced students’ and family’s knowledge of the BBCC programs.”
Parris took part remotely in a brief special trustees session on Monday afternoon and will attend her first regular session on Oct. 28.